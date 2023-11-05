West Hollywood thief allegedly stole actress Lily Collins' wedding ring

A wanted West Hollywood thief is allegedly responsible for stealing the wedding and engagement rings of actress Lily Collins, TMZ reports. Collins is best known for her starring role on the hit Netflix series, "Emily in Paris." The suspect, Andreea Catalina Rosca, 34, also known as “Nicole Morri,” is wanted for at least two burglaries where she stole jewelry and credit cards out of lockers at a hotel spa and yoga studio, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Rosca was identified by authorities to TMZ as the thief who reportedly escaped with Collins’ jewelry while the actress was relaxing at a hotel spa in May. https://ktla.com/news/local-news/west-hollywood-jewel-thief-allegedly-stole-actress-lily-collins-wedding-ring-tmz/

