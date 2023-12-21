West Holmes students honored for perfect math scores on state tests

MILLERSBURG − Millersburg Elementary Principal Renee Woods presented a quartet of students who achieved perfect scores on the 2023 Ohio State Math Tests.

Oliver Ertle and Lincoln Day garnered perfect scores on the third grade state math test; Jolie Dreher on the fourth grade math test (while a student at Killbuck Elementary) and Jacoby Rice on the fifth grade math test.

"These are among some of our best students here at Millersburg," Woods said at Monday's district board meeting. "Last year in the spring, these students all had perfect scores on their state math tests. We are very proud of all of them and we are looking forward to good things again this year."

Oliver Ertle, left, Lincoln Day, Jacoby Rice and Jolie Dreher received recognition from the Millersburg Elementary School principal at the West Holmes School Board meeting Monday.

Superintendent's report: Reduced lunches and building update

Superintendent Eric Jurkovic reported the West Holmes District is following the state guidelines in the cafeteria, serving smart snacks.

One change from the state is, students who qualify for reduced lunch this year will receive a free lunch for the next two years.

"We're stressing that if someone is struggling to fill out the application for reduced lunches," Jurkovic said. "It can be filled out at any point throughout the year."

The superintendent added the district is moving right along as far as construction on the K-5 building.

"We met with the lead designer on the project two weeks ago and a surveyor has been out to look at the land," he said. "They were looking to see what would be a good spot to put the building."

Jurkovic has met with principals to go over requirement for number of rooms, classrooms, offices and things of that nature.

"We will meet again Thursday to review and talk about some stuff, and they will get a homework assignment," Jurkovic said. "We will meet again in January to talk with them individually by grade levels to get some more ideas before putting pencil to paper and coming up with a design."

The superintendent added they expect to start moving dirt by late July, early August.

The multipurpose building going up behind the visiting locker room at Knights Stadium is moving right along as well.

The roof is on, and the building is enclosed, and he expects the project to be complete by August.

Personnel actions

The Board approved the following actions:

Accepted the retirement of Susan Sage, custodian,effective May 31

Accepted the resignations of Jill Yoder, paraprofessional, effective Dec. 8; Tricia Maxwell, custodian, effective Nov. 22; Mandy Myers, bus driver, effective Dec. 20.

Substitute non-degree teachers Kelli Clemens and Taylor Maibach were approved

The transfer of Cindy Geog, custodian, from the high school to Killbuck Elementary was approved,

Riley Spearman was approved for homebound instruction

Tucker Kaufman was approved as volunteer wrestling coach

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: West Holmes building construction on track for summer start