West to Host Virtual Shareholders Meeting

EXTON, Pa., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST), a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, today announced that it is in the best interests of shareholders to hold a virtual shareholder meeting due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions issued by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the Center for Disease Control. By holding a virtual meeting, we will be doing our part to protect the health and well-being of our shareholders, employees and our community.

As previously announced, the meeting will take place on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, but the time has been changed from 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time to 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. This change does not impact voting methods, other than the in-person method.

To participate in the virtual Annual Meeting or to vote in that meeting, shareholders must enter the 16-digit digital control number found on the proxy cards previously provided to you at the meeting-specific website of www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/WST2020 on the day of the meeting. The meeting will begin promptly at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time and online access to the webcast will open 15 minutes prior to the start of the meeting. More information about the meeting can be found by visiting https://investor.westpharma.com/financial-information/annual-reports-and-proxy.

About West

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products. Working by the side of its customers from concept to patient, West creates products that promote the efficiency, reliability and safety of the world's pharmaceutical drug supply. West is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, and supports its customers from locations in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. West's 2019 net sales of $1.84 billion reflect the daily use of approximately 100 million of its components and devices, which are designed to improve the delivery of healthcare to patients around the world.

All trademarks and registered trademarks used in this release are the property of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. or its subsidiaries, in the United States and other jurisdictions, unless otherwise noted.

SOURCE West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.