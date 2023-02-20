West Indies in South Africa 2023
February
21-24 v South Africa Invitation XI, Benoni
Play starts at 08:00 GMT
28-4 Mar 1st Test, Centurion (08:00 GMT)
March
8-12 2nd Test, Johannesburg (08:00 GMT)
16 1st ODI, East London (d/n) (11:00 GMT)
18 2nd ODI, East London (d/n) (11:00 GMT)
21 3rd ODI, Potchefstroom (08:00 GMT)
25 1st Twenty20 international, Centurion (12:00 GMT)
26 2nd Twenty20 international, Centurion (13:00 BST)
28 3rd Twenty20 international, Johannesburg (d/n) (17:00 BST)
NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made