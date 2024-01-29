A West Jefferson police office was treated and released for injuries suffered in a wrong-way crash after a motorist entered the wrong lane of U.S. 40 and struck his cruiser.

A West Jefferson police sergeant was treated and released for injuries he suffered in a wrong-way crash on U.S. 40 in Madison County.

The crash happened about 11 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 40 near Inwood Road, according to a post on the West Jefferson Police Department's Facebook page.

The driver of the other vehicle was hospitalized. West Jefferson police said the other driver's condition was unknown and that they were undergoing treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

The driver entered the westbound lane of U.S. 40 headed east and struck the police officer's cruiser.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol will investigate the crash and determine what, if any, charges the driver will face.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: West Jefferson police sergeant hurt in wrong-way crash on U.S. 40