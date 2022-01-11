West Lafayette councilman's status, court case unresolved

WEST LAFAYETTE — The status of Craig Bordenkircher on West Lafayette Village Council and his court case for a dilapidated structure charge both remain unresolved.

Craig, the son of Mayor Steve Bordenkircher, did not attend Monday's regular council meeting nor alerted council to his absence. He was marked with an unexcused absence from the meeting.

After two unexcused absences, council rules would permit his removal by vote of council members. Council would then take applications from the community for a replacement.

A message seeking comment from Craig Tuesday morning was not returned to the Tribune.

Craig resigned from his last term ending Dec. 31, but has yet to resign or make comment on his plans for the new term which started Jan. 1. He was re-elected in the fall general election. While the three others who won seats have been sworn in, Craig has not.

For council committee appointments, Mayor Bordenkircher has left blank spots. These will be filled by Craig or whoever might take the council position if he is removed or resigns. This includes chair of the community relations committee.

As of Tuesday morning, a verdict in the case in Coshocton Municipal Court has not been declared by Judge Tim France. A bench trial was held Dec. 22. Craig is charged with a minor misdemeanor of having a dilapidated structure on property he owns in the village on East Fourth Street. In question are curling tiles on the west side of a garage roof. If convicted, Craig could be fined $150.

The case is what led to friction between Craig and council and led to his resignation for the last term. In his resignation letter he accused council of violating his constitutional rights, as well as rules of council, Ohio Revised Code and Ohio's Open Meetings Act. The garage has been an issue between Craig and two former village administrators, Chris Menapace and Heather Stoffer.

Village Solicitor Joel Blue admitted he hadn't proved the roof was structurally unsound or a safety or health hazard during the trial, but that wasn't his intention. He said the garage should be considered a dilapidated structure under village legislation as it's a nuisance. What exactly makes a nuisance is what France wanted answered.

The court's website listed Blue having turned in an answer to the nuisance question on Dec. 29 and Craig's attorney, Kevin Cox, on Jan. 3. France is reviewing the submissions before issuing a decision.

