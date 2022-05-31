West Lafayette declares June 3 a day for gun violence awareness

Sana Booker (far right) reads the Gun Violence Awareness Day proclamation. May 31, 2022

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — West Lafayette city clerk Sana Booker, in place of mayor John Dennis, declared the first Friday of June to be National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

This proclamation came less than a week after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24 where 19 students and two teachers were killed.

According to giffords.org, 2020 had the highest recorded gun-related deaths in the United States in the past 40 years, with 45,222 overall deaths and 2,270 deaths of children under 18. According to the same website, on average, one person in Indiana is killed by a gun every nine hours.

This equates to 1,021 gun deaths per year and 15.3 gun deaths per 100,000 citizens.

The West Lafayette proclamation cited Hadiya Pendleton's gun-related death in 2013 as further evidence why reduced gun violence and raised awareness in America are two vital necessities.

"...in January 2013, Hadiya Pendleton was tragically shot and killed at age 15; and on June 3, 2022 to recognize the 25th birthday of Hadiya Pendleton (born: June 2, 1997), people across the United States will recognize National Gun Violence Awareness Day and wear orange in tribute to Hadiya Pendleton and other victims of gun violence (and) the loved ones of those victims...

"...by wearing orange on June 3, 2022 Americans will raise awareness about gun violence and honor the lives of gun violence victims and survivors."

A small teddy bear that Paula Davis, owner of Blooms & Petals, left at the George Floyd mural, to honor the 19 children and two teachers killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022, on May 25, 2022, in Lafayette.

Other business

Deputy chief David VanVactor asked the board to approve an agreement with Flock Safety, a public safety operating system company, to utilize their license plate reader technology.

A resolution regarding the limitations of government use of license-plate reading technology was brought to City Council at the May 2022 meeting. This resolution, sponsored by council member David Sanders, was approved.

