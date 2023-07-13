West Lafayette man given 17 months in prison for sex crime

COSHOCTON − A West Lafayette man was sentenced by Judge Robert Batchelor Tuesday in Coshocton County Common Pleas Court for a sex crime.

Attorney Marie Seiber with Seth Sturgeon in Coshocton County Common Pleas Court. He received 17 months in prison and will have to register as a Tier I sex offender for 15 years for a charge of gross sexual imposition.

Seth E.L. Sturgeon, 35, was indicted in November with rape, a first-degree felony, for an incident from April 28 to May 1, 2022.

On May 22, Sturgeon entered a guilty plea to an amended charge of gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony. A plea deal also included the state taking no position on sentencing and not opposing a pre-sentence investigation.

He received 17 months in prison with five years of mandatory post release control. Sturgeon was granted four days of credit for local incarceration. He'll have to register as a Tier I sex offender for 15 years.

The victim was not present in court. Sturgeon only apologized for his actions. Reading from the pre-sentencing investigation, Batchelor said Sturgeon put his hand up the victim's skirt and penetrated her with his fingers with another person present.

Attorney Marie Seiber said her client was drunk and high on marijuana at the time. He has since received substance abuse treatment and was ready to start a new job.

"He's obviously seen the poor decisions he makes when he's imbibing and using marijuana," Seiber said. "He's very apologetic for what occurred and recognizes he affected this young woman's life in a way that never should have happened."

Batchelor said the charge was not just a felony sex offense, but a felony offense of violence and that warranted prison time.

"The court respects your remorse at this stage of the proceedings," Batchelor told Sturgeon. "However, the court finds that because this is a felony offense of violence, a felony sex offense and physical harm was caused to the victim only a prison term is consistent with the purposes and principles of sentencing."

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: West Lafayette man given 17 months in prison for sex crime