West Lafayette man suspected of leading police on high-speed chase

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Nyrick D. Andrews found himself jailed after a high-speed police chase, a crash and a brief manhunt, according to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office.

A deputy noticed a pickup truck without any license plates and tried to stop it about 3:45 a.m. Wednesday, according to the sheriff's office. When the deputy turned on the emergency lights, the driver of the truck tried to speed away.

About three miles later, the truck crashed at the gasoline station in the 2700 block of Greenbush Street, and the driver took off on foot, according to the sheriff's office.

A passenger in that truck spoke with police and was released, according to the news release published Wednesday morning.

Deputies and Lafayette police searched the area and found Andrews hiding in bushes in the 2000 block of North 21st Street, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies booked Andrews, 23, of the 300 block of Brown Street in West Lafayette, into the Tippecanoe County Jail on suspicion of resisting police with a vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving and driving while his license is suspended.

Andrews remained jailed Wednesday morning in lieu of bond, according to online jail records.

