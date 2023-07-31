West Lafayette police arrest 2 men on suspicion of robbery

West Lafayette Police Department

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police arrested two Crawfordsville men early Sunday on suspicion that they robbed a woman in the 100 block of East State Street, according to West Lafayette Police.

Rolland Dillon George, 30, was driving a car and stopped at about 3 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East State Street, where George's passenger, Austin Floyd Hodges, 25, called a woman over to the car, according to police.

The two men had met the woman earlier in the evening, police said.

The woman walked to the passenger window, where Hodges grabbed the woman's purse, police said.

The woman tried to fight for control of the purse, but the car drove off, police said.

West Lafayette police found the two men about an hour later in Lafayette, where they were arrested.

Police booked them into the Tippecanoe County Jail on suspicion of robbery. They have since been released, according to online jail records.

