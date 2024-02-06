West Lafayette police arrest 6 in drug bust at apartment complex on Brown Street

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — West Lafayette police officers arrested six people early Tuesday morning after discovering a variety of drugs inside an apartment, according to a news release.

About 12:30 a.m., officers patrolling the 300 block of Brown Street suspected there were illegal drugs inside an apartment, the release said. Officers got a search warrant, subsequently finding meth, spice, marijuana, and other controlled substances, as well as drug paraphernalia inside the two-bedroom apartment that was occupied by six adults and one juvenile, according to the release.

Officers arrested the six adults found inside the apartment on the following charges:

Kayla Gedcus, 33, West Lafayette, was arrested on suspicion of maintaining a common nuisance, neglect of a dependent and possession of paraphernalia.

Leondre Barron, 28, West Lafayette, was arrested on suspicion of visiting a common nuisance.

Elizabeth Belli, 36, West Lafayette, was arrested on suspicion of visiting a common nuisance.

Tara McIntosh, 45, Lafayette, was arrested on suspicion of possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance, and two counts of possession of marijuana. McIntosh was also wanted on three outstanding warrants.

Cero Russell, 61, Lafayette, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, theft and visiting a common nuisance.

Jamarion Tyler, 21, Lafayette, was arrested on suspicion of visiting a common nuisance.

The juvenile boy found inside the apartment was released into the custody of Department of Child Services, according to the release.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: West Lafayette police arrest six in drug bust near the Levy