WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A police officer searching the trails in Cumberland Park for a missing person Sunday night found a man's body, according to West Lafayette police.

Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello said the man is believed to be in his 30s and is presumably from West Lafayette. The coroner's office is working to positively identify the man, Costello said in a news release published Monday morning.

West Lafayette police said officers were looking for a man reported missing, and officers were specifically on the trail looking for him when they came upon the man's body.

The body had significant trauma, and a handgun was found nearby, police said.

The coroner's office will determine the manner of death during Monday's autopsy, police said.

Those who might be experiencing crisis in life or have thoughts of harming themselves may call 988, a 24/7 hotline that directs the caller to a nearby crisis center for help.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: West Lafayette police find body of man reported missing