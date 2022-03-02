Reckless driver suspected of carjacking and crashing two cars

West Lafayette and Lafayette police are investigating a chase and stolen vehicle that started on the West Side. The driver of a red Ford Focus led police on a chase and crashed in an alley near St. Mary's. The driver then stole a 2001 dark blue Buick Regal and drove away. Police are looking for the suspect.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A suspected carjacker sped through West Lafayette and Lafayette Tuesday afternoon like he was playing a "Grand Theft Auto" video game, according to police descriptions.

The Chevy's driver sped between cars, around cars, through red lights and onto sidewalks during the chase that started about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, West Lafayette police Capt. Adam Ferguson said.

Police stopped chasing the Chevy because it was not safe for officers and motorists, but within a few minutes of ending the pursuit, the Chevy ran a red light at Northwestern Avenue and Lindberg Road, striking a car, Ferguson said.

West Lafayette Police and Fire departments work the scene of a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lindberg Road and Northwestern Avenue, Tuesday, March 1, 2022 in West Lafayette.

Three people got out of the wrecked car, and officers caught two of them. But the driver found a bystander watching from a nearby parking lot and jumped into the bystander's running car, sped off and nearly struck officers as he drove away.

West Lafayette chased the fleeing Ford, which eventually headed east into downtown Lafayette, where he ran red lights, drove onto sidewalks, again prompting West Lafayette officers to shut down the chase, Ferguson said.

A short time later, Lafayette police received a report of another car jacking behind St. Mary's School at 13th Street north of South Street.

Lafayette and West Lafayette Police departments work the scene of a crash at St. Mary's Cathedral, on 13th Street, Tuesday, March 1, 2022 in Lafayette.

That's were Lafayette officers found the stolen Ford, which had been abandoned with a flat tire.

Ferguson said the fleeing driver tried to get into a pickup truck, but couldn't, so he stole a 2001 dark blue Buick Regal that was running in the alley, police said.

The fleeing driver struck the building as he fled in the Buick, Ferguson said.

As officers investigated the second car jacking, Lafayette police received reports of hit-and-run accidents west and north of the church.

West Lafayette have an identification of the possible driver they believe responsible for the two car jackings and crashes. However, he is not in custody, yet, Ferguson said.

The two people arrested behind the convenience store were Elisha Irene Barry, 24, of the 7600 block of East Tippecanoe County Road 800 South, and Gramm Webster Smith, 29, of the 100 block of High School Avenue in Battle Ground, according to jail records.

They were booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail on suspicion of resisting law enforcement, according to jail records.

The driver of the cars remains at large, police said.

