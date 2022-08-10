WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A 25-year-old woman from China died Tuesday night after she was struck by an eastbound car on Kalberer Road, West Lafayette police and Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello said.

About 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, the woman attempted to ride her skateboard from the south side of Kalberer Road to the north side in the crosswalk just west of the Trailhead Park, police said. An eastbound car struck her, then left the scene, police said.

The woman died at the scene, police said.

Costello said an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday. The woman's name will not be released until the coroner's office can contact the family in China, Costello said.

More:Prosecutors: Murder suspect shot victim as she charged at him

Police have poor-quality video of the car that struck the woman, and it appears the car possibly is a four-door Buick Lucerne, police said. The car should have damage to the passenger-side headlight assembly.

There were witnesses to the accident, but no one got a license plate number, police said.

Police are asking for the public's help. Anyone who knows anything about the crash or might recognize the car or see a car with front-end damage is asked to call West Lafayette police at 765-775-5200. Or if they want to remain anonymous, they may call the We Tip Hotline at 800-782-7463 or leave a tip at the website wetip.com.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: West Lafayette police looking for driver from fatal hit-and-run