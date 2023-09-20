WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Someone stole a rental car from the 400 block of Grant Street early Monday, and that car was used in a robbery about 3:45 a.m. Monday at the Circle K gas station in the 1200 block of Sagamore Parkway West, according to West Lafayette police.

At the gas station, a man entered the store wearing a mask, pulled a pistol and robbed the clerk, according to police. He then fled in the stolen car.

Purdue police later found that car parked near Vine and Sylvia streets in West Lafayette, according to West Lafayette police.

After finding the car, police received a report that it was stolen about 5:20 a.m. Monday.

Both incidents remain under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: West Lafayette robbery, stolen car under investigation