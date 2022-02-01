West Lafayette's Inotiv acquires primate quarantine facility in Texas

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Inotiv Inc., a nonclinical and analytical drug research and discovery organization, recently announced that its purchase of the Orient BioResource Center, Inc., a preclinical contract research organization and animal model supplier.

The OBRC is a primate quarantine and holding facility near Alice, Texas.

“Inotiv acquired our primate facility in Alice, Texas, in November of 2021, and that facility has been a leader in primate welfare and supply for decades,” Jim Harkness, Inotiv’s CEO for research models and services (RMS), said in the release. “Our clients have consistently asked us to build the scale and services necessary to meet their needs.

"We believe the acquisition of OBRC’s Alice, Texas, facility, and its proximity to our existing facility, will accelerate growth, provide scale, and ensure that client needs are met with the highest level of animal welfare.”

Robert Leasure Jr., Inotiv's president and CEO, also commented on this recent purchase, and the research expansion that it will bring.

"The combination of OBRC with Inotiv’s existing facilities will provide increased access to critical research models and expanded facilities necessary for the development of safe and effective medicines," Leasure Jr. said. "We continue to listen and respond to our clients’ requests and expect to invest and leverage the facilities and personnel at OBRC to ensure that the highest level of service, animal welfare, and enhanced supply chain logistics are provided to our clients.”

This transaction cost a total of $51.3 million, consisting of $28.3 million in cash and 677,339 Inotiv common shares that equal a value of $23.0 million.

According to the release, OBRC's Texas operations span 500 acres and includes primate holding, veterinary care, diagnostic and maintenance facilities and an earned revenue of $23 million in the fiscal year of 2021.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: West Lafayette's Inotiv acquires primate quarantine facility in Texas