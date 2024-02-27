West lags behind Russia in arms production, support to Kyiv is critical – Lithuanian President

During a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda expressed concern about the West's lag in military equipment and ammunition production from Russia. He emphasised that the Ukrainian army would be vulnerable without sufficient ammunition.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Delfi

Nausėda thanked French President Emmanual Macron for his political initiative to gather Ukraine’s allies. "His leadership today is much needed as we have to admit that statistically we are clearly behind Russia in the production of equipment, production of ammunition."

According to Nausėda, given the fact that Russia has a plan for a long-term war against Ukraine, and "is ready to continue it for several years if needed," Western aid to Ukraine is "critically important today".

"The next season begins in three months and it is possible that Russia will organise a wide counteroffensive [and] whereas Ukraine’s military, having insufficient ammunition and air defence systems, will be very vulnerable. That is why it is important for us to act together…" the president said.

Background:

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, who attended an informal meeting of Ukraine's allies in Paris, called for an immediate acceleration of arms supplies to Kyiv.

At an informal meeting on supporting Ukraine in Paris on Monday, all participants agreed to strengthen their efforts in five areas, including the joint production of weapons in Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron also said that Europe should not wait for the results of the US elections in decisions to support Ukraine and its own security and must act now.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala after a meeting in Paris said that 15 European countries support the Czech initiative to purchase shells for Ukraine outside Europe.

Support UP or become our patron!