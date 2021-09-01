West Lakeland man charged with theft by swindle and 74 felony tax crimes in VRBO scam

Sep. 1—When Edina resident Jeremy Olson rented a mansion in Washington County for a post-prom celebration in May 2019 for his son and his son's friends, he made sure the place was spotless before they left.

But the owner of the property, Karl Auleciems, using the alias "Larry Anderson," never returned Olson's $1,995 security deposit.

Olson wasn't alone.

According to the Washington County Attorney's office, Auleciems committed theft by swindle by deceitfully not returning renters' security deposits nine times in 2018 and 2019. The total amount not returned was $17,960, authorities said.

Auleciems, 54, of West Lakeland Township, was charged Aug. 25 in Washington County District Court with theft by swindle and 74 tax-related felonies. Authorities say he owes more than $194,900 in unpaid tax, penalties, and interest.

The charges include: 32 felony counts of failing to file sales and use tax returns; 32 felony counts of failing to pay or collect and remit sales and use tax; five felony counts of filing false or fraudulent individual income tax returns and five felony counts of failing to pay individual income tax. Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both.

According to the criminal complaint, Auleciems operated an unregistered business, KEASons Enterprises, which he used as a conduit to rent out his West Lakeland Township house and other properties to short-term renters via VRBO.com, Air BnB and other websites. On several occasions between 2017 and 2020, Auleciems rented the house at 1505 Neal Ave. Court N. to people "hosting special events with large numbers of guests, such as weddings and family reunions," the complaint stated.

An online real-estate listing for the 13,598-square-foot house describes it as having seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a half-court indoor gym, indoor climbing wall, sauna and theater room. The garage has space for eight cars.

In addition to the house, Auleciems and his wife, Susanne, rented out an apartment over the garage, a cabin located at 28522 Bridge Road in Danbury, Wis., and a house at 1535 Orwell Avenue North in West Lakeland Township, according to the complaint.

The Auleciemses' individual income taxes failed to report all the income from these rentals between the years 2017 through 2020, according to the complaint. In self-prepared tax returns from 2014 through 2019, they reported $237,398 in rental income; authorities say the actual income from the rentals was $633,629.

The Auleciemses used VRBO.com and other short-term rental websites to advertise their properties, but then conducted the rental transactions through KEAsons Enterprise, avoiding the websites, while still charging rental sales tax, the complaint alleges.

During civil litigation between the Auleciemses and West Lakeland Township, "several individuals who rented the Neal Property testified at a trial ... that Karl Auleciems, known to them as 'Ethan' or 'Larry,' bypassed the rental websites to transact business with them directly; used aliases when communicating with them, and refused to return their security deposits, leaving them with no recourse through the booking website."

The rental agreement stated the security deposit would be refunded with 90 days of check out. Following each rental, Auleciems "informed renters that the property was not damaged, and that the security deposit would be returned," the complaint states.

But Auleciems "failed to return the security deposits without explanation or proof of damage," the complaint states.

Olson filed an action in conciliation court in August 2019 to recover the security deposit. Three months later, he and Auleciems reached a settlement agreement in which Auleciems agreed to pay back $1,500 of the $1,995 deposit.

As of Wednesday, it remained unsatisfied.

Auleciems is scheduled to make his first appearance on the charges at 10 a.m. Oct. 28 in front of Washington County District Court Judge John Hoffman.