West London Orbital: Line could be reused for passengers

Freight trains are currently the only users of the track

A railway line that stopped serving passengers in 1902 could be brought back into use as a route called the West London Orbital.

The Dudding Hill loop runs from Acton to Cricklewood and currently only takes freight trains.

Transport for London (TfL) published a strategic document in 2021 saying it would be "a catalyst for relieving road congestion in west London".

It is estimated by TfL more than 11 million people a year would use it.

New stations would be added to existing lines, TfL said

New stations would be added to the Dudding Hill line, as well as additional platforms and facilities at other existing stations along the route.

Andrew Dakers, from West London Business, said the orbital could create 120,000 jobs along the route and potentially 16,000 homes.

He said: "Given the cost of housing locally, more homes has to be a good thing".

Sharma Tatler, the deputy leader of Brent Council, called the plan "a no-brainer".

She said: "The investment isn't as big as other projects as the line is already there, so it wouldn't mean huge upheaval for residents and businesses and it means that we can actually invest with the private sector, public money as well.

"The land isn't public, so we need private investors to come and support our ambitions here."

If funding can be identified and the scheme is approved, services could start in the early 2030s, TfL said.

