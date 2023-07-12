West Mead cop faces assault, witness intimidation charges

Jul. 12—A West Mead Township police officer facing an accusation of assault allegedly boasted of his law enforcement connections in pressuring a friend of the woman who reported him to Meadville city police, according to authorities.

Seth William Wise, 32, who resides in the 200 block of Allegheny Street, now faces charges in both the alleged August 2022 assault and the alleged intimidation last month.

Wise was arraigned Tuesday on three misdemeanor counts and one summary charge before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino. The charges were filed by Meadville Police Department and Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General.

The alleged assault took place Aug. 13, 2022, and was reported in early April of this year, according to the probable cause affidavit filed by police in the case. Police also accused Wise of trying to intimidate a witness in hopes the witness would convince the woman who reported the incident to change her story.

Wise joined West Mead police as a part-time officer making $15 per hour in December 2021. Wise told the court on Tuesday that he was placed on administrative leave from West Mead Township Police Department during the investigation that resulted in the charges against him.

The domestic dispute allegedly occurred between Wise and a woman who was his girlfriend at the time on an evening when they argued after both had been drinking at Wise's residence, according to the affidavit. A physical altercation in the kitchen shortly after 10 p.m. led to the woman being pushed onto the floor and being punched in the face numerous times over the course of about three hours, the woman told police.

The encounter left the woman missing clumps of hair and with two black eyes and sore ribs — injuries documented in photos the woman showed to police, according to the affidavit.

As the alleged assault continued, Wise tried to take the woman's phone and tackled her in the yard during one of her attempts to leave, forcing her back into the house, according to the affidavit.

After the incident was reported on April 8, Wise allegedly contacted a friend of the woman on June 1 to enlist the friend's help in convincing the woman to drop the charges because of the impact the ensuing investigation was having on Wise, according to the affidavit. He allegedly told the friend that he would countersue the woman and boasted of his connections to the Attorney General's Office and police, saying that pursuing charges would have a negative outcome for the woman.

The affidavit includes a subsequent electronic message that Wise allegedly sent to the friend in which Wise writes, "Keep me in the loop, please. I'm losing my cool about all of this. It's unbelievably embarrassing. Going to the PD today. There's still somewhat of a bridge. Do not burn it."

Wise faces misdemeanor charges of simple assault, false imprisonment and intimidating a witness. He also faces a summary charge of harassment.

He remains free on $5,000 unsecured bail and was ordered not to have contact with the woman or the friend whom he is accused of intimidating.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled before Pendolino on July 25.

