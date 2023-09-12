West Mead cop to be tried on assault, witness intimidation charges

Sep. 12—LINESVILLE — A West Mead Township police officer will stand trial in Crawford County Court for allegedly assaulting a woman, holding her against her will, and later trying to pressure the woman to withdraw charges.

Seth William Wise, 32, of Meadville, was ordered held for trial Monday following a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Adam Stallard of Linesville on charges of simple assault, false imprisonment, intimidation of witnesses and harassment.

Meadville Police Department and Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General filed the charges for an alleged assault at Wise's home on Aug. 13, 2022, after the alleged crime was reported to authorities on April 8 of this year.

The case was heard before Stallard as Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino of Meadville recused himself since his office's jurisdiction includes West Mead Township.

Wise, a part-time West Mead officer, remains on administrative leave. He joined the department in December 2021.

Wise and a woman who was his girlfriend at the time, got involved in a domestic dispute after both had been drinking at Wise's home on Aug. 13, according to the arrest affidavit.

The dispute turned physical with the woman being pushed to the floor and being punched in the face numerous times during a three-hour period, the woman told police.

According to the affidavit, the woman had missing clumps of hair and suffered two black eyes and sore ribs — injuries documented in photos she showed to police.

The affidavit said that during the assault Wise attempted to take the woman's phone and tackled her in the home's yard during one of her attempts to leave. Wise then forced the woman back into the house, according to the affidavit.

After the incident was reported on April 8 of this year, Wise allegedly contacted a friend of the woman on June 1. He attempted to enlist the friend's help to convince the woman to drop the charges against him, the affidavit said.

The affidavit includes a subsequent electronic message Wise allegedly sent to the friend in which Wise writes, "Keep me in the loop, please. I'm losing my cool about all of this. It's unbelievably embarrassing. Going to the PD today. There's still somewhat of a bridge. Do not burn it."

Wise remains free on $5,000 unsecured bail. He faces trial in the case during the January 2024 criminal trial term of county court.