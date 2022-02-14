West megadrought hits worst-case scenario, driest since 800

SETH BORENSTEIN
·4 min read

The American West’s megadrought deepened so much last year that it is now the driest in at least 1200 years and is a worst-case climate change scenario playing out live, a new study finds.

A dramatic drying in 2021 — about as dry as 2002 and one of the driest years ever recorded for the region — pushed the 22-year drought passed the previous record-holder for megadroughts in the late 1500s and shows no signs of easing in the near future, according to a study Monday in the journal Nature Climate Change.

The study calculated that 42% of this megadrought can be attributed to human-caused climate change.

“Climate change is changing the baseline conditions toward a drier, gradually drier state in the West and that means the worst-case scenario keeps getting worse,” said study lead author Park Williams, a climate hydrologist at UCLA. “This is right in line with what people were thinking of in the 1900s as a worst-case scenario. But today I think we need to be even preparing for conditions in the future that are far worse than this.”

Williams studied soil moisture levels in the West — a box that includes California, Wyoming, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, most of Oregon and Idaho, much of New Mexico, western Colorado, northern Mexico, and the southwest corners of Montana and Texas — using modern measurements and tree rings for estimates that go back to the year 800. That's about as far back as estimates can reliably go with tree rings.

A few years ago, Williams studied the current drought and said it qualified as a lengthy and deep “megadrought” and that the only worse one was in the 1500s. He figured the current drought wouldn’t surpass that one because megadroughts tended to peter out after 20 years. And, he said, 2019 was a wet year so it looked like the western drought might be coming to an end.

But the region dried up in late 2020 and 2021.

All of California was considered in official drought from mid-May until the end of 2021, and at least three-quarters of the state was at the highest two drought levels from June through Christmas, according to the U.S. drought monitor.

“For this drought to have just cranked up back to maximum drought intensity in late 2020 through 2021 is a quite emphatic statement by this 2000s drought saying that we’re nowhere close to the end,” Williams said. This drought is now 5% drier than the old record from the 1500s, he said.

The drought monitor says 55% of the U.S. West is in drought with 13% experiencing the two highest drought levels.

This megadrought really kicked off in 2002 — one of the driest years ever, based on humidity and tree rings, Williams said.

“I was wondering if we’d ever see a year like 2002 again in my life and in fact, we saw it 20 years later, within the same drought,” Williams said. The drought levels in 2002 and 2021 were a statistical tie, though still behind 1580 for the worst single year.

Climate change from the burning of fossil fuels is bringing hotter temperatures and increasing evaporation in the air, scientists say.

Williams used 29 models to create a hypothetical world with no human-caused warming then compared it to what happened in real life — the scientifically accepted way to check if an extreme weather event is due to climate change. He found that 42% of the drought conditions are directly from human-caused warming. Without climate change, he said, the megadrought would have ended early on because 2005 and 2006 would have been wet enough to break it.

The study “is an important wake-up call,” said Jonathan Overpeck, dean of environment at the University of Michigan, who wasn’t part of the study. “Climate change is literally baking the water supply and forests of the Southwest, and it could get a whole lot worse if we don’t halt climate change soon.”

Williams said there is a direct link between drought and heat and the increased wildfires that have been devastating the West for years. Fires need dry fuel that drought and heat promote.

Eventually, this megadrought will end by sheer luck of a few good rainy years, Williams said. But then another one will start.

Daniel Swain, a UCLA climate scientist who wasn’t involved in the study, said climate change is likely to make megadrought “a permanent feature of the climate of the Colorado River watershed during the 21st century.”

___

Read more of AP’s climate coverage at http://www.apnews.com/Climate

___

Follow Seth Borenstein on Twitter at @borenbears.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • I want to retire in ‘a liberal-thinking area’ on $3,000 a month, including rent — where should I go?

    My first thought is underappreciated Midwestern college towns. As I have written many times, I’m a fan of college towns because they tend to punch above their size on amenities. A tip: The rental calendar in college towns may be tied to the academic year, given that students look in the spring and sign a lease for fall.

  • Arctic seed vault to receive rare deposits

    The Svalbard Global Seed Vault, on Spitsbergen island halfway between mainland Norway and the North Pole, is only opened a few times a year to limit its seed banks' exposure to the outside world. On Monday, gene banks from Sudan, Uganda, New Zealand, Germany and Lebanon will deposit seeds, including millet, sorghum and wheat, as back-ups to their own collections. The International Center for Agricultural Research in Dry Areas (ICARDA), which moved its headquarters to Beirut from Aleppo in 2012 because of the war in Syria, will deposit some 8,000 samples.

  • Will the electricity used to power electric cars really be green?

    A closer look at the transportation sector sees more hidden costs today than in the future.

  • Experts say UN’s next climate change warning will be ‘a nightmare painted in the dry language of science’

    The next update from the U.N. will offer a sobering warning about challenging, even uninhabitable, parts of the planet should global warming go unchecked.

  • Western megadrought is worst in 1,200 years, intensified by climate change, study finds

    The West is experiencing its most severe megadrought in a millennium, according to a new study. Scientists say climate change is playing a major role.

  • The Farmers' Almanac accurately predicted this winter's weather. What's it say for spring?

    The Farmer’s Almanac expects February to be a “quieter” month for the local weather but a “winter whopper” could be in store by the end of the month.

  • A tsunami caught experts by surprise. Now, they’re starting to understand why.

    New research found that five earthquakes over several minutes in the South Atlantic last August triggered the tsunami that was recorded around the world.

  • THE REUTERS GRAPHIC-Tonga's apocalyptic lightning storm

    When an underwater volcano off Tonga erupted last month, it was accompanied by one of the largest volcanic lightning events ever recorded. The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcanic island, about 65 km (40 miles) north of Nuku'alofa, the capital of Tonga, had been puffing away for about a month before a series of blasts began on Jan. 13. Almost 400,000 lightning strikes were recorded in six hours that evening.

  • How to Weaponize Our Dying Oceans Against Climate Change

    Photographer Kris KrügThe ocean covers more than 70 percent of the planet. And unfortunately it’s acidifying fast thanks to noxious carbon dioxide emissions spewed from industrial smoke stacks, tail pipes from gasoline-guzzling vehicles, and other modern technologies—and then absorbed by seawater. Roughly 22 million tons of carbon dioxide find their way into the ocean every day. The resulting acidification threatens countless marine species that are part of an ecosystem that humans rely on.Heavi

  • Orca-nized crime is on the rise as killer whales teach one another to steal fish

    Populations of orcas, popularly known as killer whales, swimming around the Crozet Islands are in decline. Due at least in part to illegal fishing practices carried out in the area throughout the 1990s, much of the population was killed and they have yet to recover. Moreover, prey animals might have become scarce, and the orcas are struggling to maintain a foothold in their ecosystem. Consequently, orca populations in the area have undergone a behavioral shift in the ways they hunt over recent d

  • Winter weather advisory still in effect for New Jersey with more snow on the way

    Snow with sleet and rain, could bring slippery conditions and will continue through the morning before tapering off by late this afternoon.

  • 'An overachiever of a storm' winds down Monday morning after dropping 10 inches of snow on some parts of RI

    "An overachiever of a storm" that has dropped several inches of snow on Southern New England is winding down this morning.

  • How serious is the presence of the Covid virus in deer for humans?

    Scientists think surveillance is urgent as deer could act as large reservoirs for the virus, and serve as a source for new variants Visitors watch two deer walking in Upper Pines campground in Yosemite Valley at Yosemite National Park, California in July 2020. Photograph: Apu Gomes/AFP/Getty Images Michael Tonkovich spent the week after Thanksgiving at deer processors around Ohio, swabbing the carcasses to test for Sars-CoV-2, the virus that can cause Covid-19. When he explained his goal to hunt

  • 'Worst case' climate predictions are 'no longer plausible', new study suggests

    ‘Worst case’ climate change scenarios with up to 4ºC or 5ºC of warming are no longer possible, a new study has suggested.

  • ‘The Brad Pitt of mountain lions’: how P22 became Los Angeles’ wildest celebrity

    Griffith Park’s famous feline – who evades sightings better than any movie star – has inspired murals, songs and even an exhibit on his life The mountain lion known as P22 has become one of Los Angeles’ most famous of felines. Photograph: Alamy The mountain lion known as P22 has become something of a celebrity in the city of Los Angeles. The big cat resides in Griffith Park, a 4,000-acre park tucked in the Hollywood hills, and has inspired murals, songs and even an exhibit about his life. This F

  • Atlantic Canada braces for more snow as potent system tracks in

    The latest system's track is key for some snowfall totals.

  • China is building a nuclear power plant in Argentina as it looks to Latin America

    A recently inked deal to build a nuclear power plant in Argentina is the latest effort by China to engage with Latin American countries using its advanced clean energy technology, part of a broader push to expand its influence in the region. The US$8 billion plant, known as Atucha III, will use China's home-grown Hualong One design. Located near Lima - about 100km (62 miles) northwest of the capital Buenos Aires - it will be Argentina's fourth nuclear power station and will have an installed cap

  • Something rather large is missing from Hartman Arena

    It’s hard to miss something that’s about 150 feet tall, so an alert reader was quick to notice something is now gone from Hartman Arena.

  • Dry winter drains reservoirs, ruins crops in Spain, Portugal

    Roofs peeking out of the water have become a common sight every summer at the Lindoso reservoir in northwestern Spain. In especially dry years, parts would appear of the old village of Aceredo, submerged three decades ago when a hydropower dam flooded the valley. With almost no rain for two months and not much expected any time soon, the ruins of Aceredo are dredging up a mix of emotions for locals as they see the rusted carcass of a car, a stone fountain with water still spouting and the old road leading to what used to be the local bar.

  • Surprised by the snow this morning? Here's a look at snow totals from around the Cape

    Cape Codders may have been surprised Monday morning by the fluffy white landscape outside their windows. But how much snow did we get?