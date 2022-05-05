West Melbourne police investigating attempted robbery of ATM machine on Palm Bay Road

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

Robbers attempted to steal an ATM machine from the Chase Bank property on Palm Bay Road early Thursday morning, by chaining it to a stolen pickup truck, West Melbourne police said.

But the bank's alarm went off at about 4:10 a.m. Thursday, alerting police to the attempted robbery, said Sgt. Graig Erenstoft of West Melbourne Police Department.

When police arrived, they discovered a Ford F-250 and the ATM machine in a grassy area slightly north of the bank.

They also discovered chains, which they believe were used in the attempt to steal the machine.

West Melbourne police are investigating an attempted robbery at Chase Bank on Palm Bay Road May 5, 2022, after two people are suspected of attempting to steal the bank's ATM machine.

The truck had been reported stolen out of Ocoee recently, police said.

Two people seen in bank's security footage were unable to be located.

Chase Bank representatives couldn't be reached for comment Thursday.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident or people involved to contact the West Melbourne Police Department at 321-723-9673, or call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS. Crimeline callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

