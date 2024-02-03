West Memphis Police officer arrested, facing multiple charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A West Memphis Police officer was taken into custody Friday and is now facing multiple charges including first-degree assault, according to Arkansas State Police.

Officer Myles Christian Huff, 26, is charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, obstructing governmental operations, and first-degree assault.

In October of 2023, Arkansas State Police’s Special Investigations Unit investigated an incident where Officer Huff allegedly brandished his service weapon while he was off duty.

Police say that while wearing his uniform after leaving work, Huff got into an altercation at a West Memphis apartment complex.

Huff surrendered to the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. His bond is set at $3,000.

