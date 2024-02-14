West Mersea man poisoned couple with fentanyl and rewrote will - court told

A man poisoned a married couple with the opioid painkiller fentanyl and rewrote their will, a murder trial has heard.

Stephen Baxter, 61, and Carol Baxter, 64, were discovered unresponsive in their seaside home in West Mersea, Essex, on 9 April.

Luke D'Wit, of Churchfields, West Mersea, worked for and befriended the couple, claiming to be like an "adopted son", prosecutors said.

Mr D'Wit, 34, denies murder.

