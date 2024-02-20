West Michigan Air Care shutdown expected to delay response times

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan Air Care’s plans to stop its helicopter service this year continue to spark concerns among first responders and even former employees.

Wes Brubaker was a flight nurse at West Michigan Air Care for five years before eventually leaving to start his own business. He told News 8 the announcement of his former employer shutting down caught him off guard and upset him.

“They have a really robust integration with Borgess and Bronson. They do a really good job of working with trauma services, cardiac care, pediatric, ICU … WMed — we’re integrated with medical residents there. I always thought they were a key part of that health system in Kalamazoo,” he explained. “So, to see them drop was shocking.”

Brubaker said the impending move will create a gap in response times and have local EMS services and other air medical transport companies stretched even thinner.

West Michigan Air Care to end helicopter service

“Ground EMS will step up as much as they can, but again they’re critically short staffed. Other helicopter companies have to serve their hospitals and their communities as well,” he explained. “So, response is 100 miles away is not going to get as quick or the same response.”

The effects will be felt in populated areas like Otsego. Firefighters there told News 8 a 15-minute wait time for medical transport from West Michigan Air Care will now be another five to eight minutes with other providers.

“Time is going to be of the essence. We want to make sure that we’re getting the patients the level of care that they need, so having the extra/extended wait time could be felt,” said Otsego assistant Fire Chief Mike Bush. “Just knowing that that service is no longer in the area, we will now have to plan ahead and request the other agencies a little bit sooner.”

But it’s more dire for more rural areas like Cass County, where Brubaker lives and the nearest critical access facility is an hour-long drive away.

“If me, my family members or I need care, I can rush them to Dowagiac, but that’s still an hour from Kalamazoo,” he said. “Having that link is a big comfort, and not having that is a significant loss to the community.”

In a joint statement, Bronson and Ascension Borgess told News 8 they will be “maintaining the helipads at (their) hospitals and will continue to transfer and receive patients through other helicopter services that serve the region to ensure patient care is not disrupted.”

The last day of West Michigan Air Care’s helicopter service to Bronson and Ascension Borgess is April 20.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.