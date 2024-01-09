PORTAGE — A four-year-old was hospitalized with serious injuries after being attacked by his mother's boyfriend's dogs in Portage.

The attack happened around 4:45 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 7, on Pleasant Drive near Newells Lane, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety.

“When we got here, we found a child on a recliner (who) was severely bleeding, had multiple puncture wounds throughout his body,” said Portage DPS Lieutenant Ronald Clark.

The boy was “semi-conscious” when emergency responders arrived. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition on Monday.

Clark said there were three adult dogs, which he described as pit bull mixes, and two puppies in the home. The dogs’ owner lives there with his girlfriend and her son, the child who was mauled. Investigators say the owner was home with the child when the attack happened.

Kalamazoo County Animal Control removed the three adult dogs from the home. The puppies remained with their owner.

Police were back at the home Monday, continuing to work out what led up to the attack.

“There’s cages inside the house and outside the home, so we’re not certain if they’re caged regularly or if they’re all loose in the house at one time,” Clark said.

After officers finish their investigation, the county prosecutor will decide what, if any, charges are warranted against the dogs’ owner.

Clark said police have been to the home dozens of times, though he didn't know the nature of those calls. He added Children’s Protective Services was involved with the family previously.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: West Michigan boy in critical condition after dog attack