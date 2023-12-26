West Michigan family donates toys to Zeeland hospital in honor of late daughter

Angie Wolters, a nurse, and Amanda Van Horssen, a nurse manager, pose for a photo with toys donated to Corewell Health Zeeland by "Kind Like Katie."

ZEELAND — A West Michigan family is honoring their late daughter through acts of kindness this holiday season.

Kristina and David Fairchild of Caledonia started "Kind Like Katie" in honor of their 16-year-old daughter, who died in a car crash in 2015.

“She was always a bright and smiling girl that loved nothing more than laughing and helping others, people and animals,” the Fairchilds said. “It was hard keeping up with her."

After Katie’s death, her family received “so many notes," it inspired them to give back.

“Our lives must continue, so we try a few times each year to do things in her honor — ‘Kind Like Katie.'"

This holiday season, the family chose Corewell Health Zeeland Hospital — where Katie’s aunt, Angie Wolters, works as a nurse. They collected and donated toys to the hospital’s emergency department, helping children through difficult times.

“When kids come into the emergency department, it can be intimidating,” said Amanda Van Horssen, emergency department nurse manager at Corewell Health Zeeland Hospital. “These toys provide comfort and distraction during medical care, and just some fun while they are a patient with us."

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Family donates toys to Zeeland hospital, honoring late daughter