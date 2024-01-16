West Michigan man among those killed in Arizona hot air balloon crash

GRAND RAPIDS — A man from West Michigan was among four people killed in a hot air balloon crash near Phoenix, Arizona, on Sunday.

Around 7:50 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 14, officers with the Eloy Police Department were sent to the desert area just east of Sunshine Boulevard and Hanna Road after a hot air balloon crashed.

Police said four people, including 28-year-old Chayton Wiescholek of Union City, were killed. One person was labeled critical at an area hospital.

Police said the balloon, operated by Droplyne Hot Air Balloon Rides, was carrying 13 people when it took off. Those aboard included eight skydivers, four passengers and the pilot.

“It is important to clarify that the skydiving was intentional and was successfully completed by all skydivers before any issues with the hot air balloon were evident,” police wrote in a release.

It’s unclear what caused the balloon to crash.

The Eloy Police Department is working with the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration to investigate.

