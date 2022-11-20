GRAND RAPIDS — If you cheated taxpayers by overcollecting federal COVID-19 relief funds, the government is coming for you: That’s the message Homeland Security is sending after a Grand Rapids man was sentenced to 18 months in prison for doing just that.

Businesses took a major hit during pandemic-related lockdowns. In response, Congress passed the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, better known as the CARES Act. As part of the act, about $659 million was set aside in Paycheck Protection Program funds, intended to help businesses keep employees on the payroll.

But some employers, the government said, took advantage of that relief — and Erik Post was one of them.

Post, who pleaded guilty to bank fraud in September, owned Grand Rapids-based Datamotio LLC, a company that provided financial services to local businesses. The government said Post inflated his staff size and payroll expenses when applying for a PPP loan. The investigation showed Post spent the extra money he received on personal expenses.

“The original loan, it’s my understanding, was a little over $300,000," said Michael Flanagan, assistant special agent for the Grand Rapids office of Homeland Security Investigations. "So the restitution was ordered at $217,000."

Post was also sentenced to 18 months in prison last week.

Flanagan said the investigation should send a message to anyone who tried to defraud taxpayers.

“This fraud is not a victimless crime,” he said. “It really affects the honest, hardworking taxpayers throughout the country — and it affects the honest businesses that are working here in West Michigan who were trying to keep people employed through the pandemic.”

If you suspect PPP fraud, call 866-347-2423.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: West Michigan man gets 18 months in prison for PPP fraud