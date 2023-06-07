West Michigan man pleads guilty to felony weapons charge after shooting friends on New Year's Day

VAN BUREN COUNTY — A man arrested for killing two people on New Year's Day after firing 20-25 celebratory shots from an AR-15 pleaded guilty to a felony weapons charge on Thursday, June 1.

Christopher Toppenberg, 62, was initially charged with two counts of second degree murder and two counts of felony firearm, but those charges were dismissed, according to reporting from WKZO. Those killed were 40-year-old Jason McCreary of Sutter Creek, California, and 35-year-old David Reed of Waverly Township.

The shooting happened just after midnight Sunday, Jan. 1, on 60th Avenue near County Road 681 in Lawrence Township. A small group of people shot off fireworks when Toppenberg started firing the gun, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Tony Evans told media in January that Toppenberg believed the "range" was clear when he began shooting in that direction. Evans also said the victims were Toppenberg's friends.

McCreary died at the scene from a shot to the head, WKZO reported, and Reed died at the hospital from multiple shots in the back.

According to a county court official, Toppenberg is scheduled for sentencing on Monday, July 17. In the meantime, he's being held in the county jail.

