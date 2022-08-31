A West Michigan pair's conflict resulted in a stabbing Tuesday night in the Genoa Township CVS parking lot, according to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies visited the parking lot at about 11:25 p.m. because of a reported stabbing and found a 24-year-old man from the Grand Rapids area injured from a pocketknife's single stab, Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy said in a release.

First responders transported him in stable condition to Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor.

A 20-year-old woman also from the Grand Rapids area was located a short time later during a traffic stop in Williamston. She was arrested and lodged at the Livingston County Jail without incident.

Murphy said the incident seemed to stem from a domestic conflict, but he did not define the relationship between the pair.

Prosecutors are reviewing the case, Murphy said.

Sophia Lada is a reporter for the Livingston Daily. Contact her at slada@gannett.com or 517.377.1065. Follow her on Twitter @sophia_lada.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: West Michigan man stabbed in dispute in CVS parking lot near Howell