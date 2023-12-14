West Michigan nonprofits pay it forward with free groceries

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Christmas came early for shoppers in West Michigan Wednesday.

Every year during the holiday season, the Mitten Foundation and Food Hugs come together to pay it forward by offering free groceries to people in Grand Rapids.

Wednesday night, the group visited Ralph’s Food Market in Grand Rapids to offer free groceries for shoppers.

“What is more fun than coming to a place and surprising someone with a full cart full of groceries for free?” asked Jenna Arcidiacono, founder of Food Hugs. “Every single person is different. You get people who are choked up and emotional, and then you get people who are like, ‘Are you serious?’”

Chris Andrus, founder of the Mitten Foundation, said it’s hard to keep the surprise.

“Especially when you walk around dressed like this,” he said. “I like popping up and finding markets that are local and customers that really need it. The element of surprise is my favorite part.”

“It’s really cool,” said Josefina Escalera, a shopper who received free groceries. “I wasn’t expecting to get my groceries paid for, so that’s awesome.”

This year, they’re giving away $10,000. According to Andrus, the money is raised throughout the year. They also received a generous donation from someone who wished to remain anonymous.

Ralph’s Food Market isn’t their only stop. Arcidiacono said they have three more stops this season, but as to where, remains a secret.

“Food brings joy. It brings joy to me,” said Arcidiacono. “It brings joy to almost everyone. So, this is our little part in bringing joy to people with food.”

“This is like, a wonderful feeling,” said Shameeka Mills, who also received free groceries. “Like somebody cares, and wants to take care of you, and make sure that you have a good holiday.”

