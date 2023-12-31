West Michigan prepares to ring in 2024

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As West Michigan counts down the hours until the new year starts at midnight, celebrations and festivities begin.

In Grand Haven, a DJ and a local band will provide hits from the 90’s and 2000s to lead up to the countdown until midnight and ball drop downtown. There’s also a social district.

Kalamazoo, Muskegon and Cedar Springs are among the towns dropping a ball to ring in 2024. The largest New Year’s Eve Ball drop in West Michigan is happening in Ludington starting at 9 p.m., featuring music, a beer tent and a fireworks display over downtown. Allegan boasts the largest New Year’s Eve ball drop in the state — the ball measures 10 feet, 6 inches and has 30,000 synchronized lights.

South Haven will drop a thousand beach balls on people celebrating downtown as fireworks ring in the New Year.

In Grand Rapids, people will gather at the Amway Grand and JW Mariott for New Year’s Eve Ballroom Bashes starting at 8 p.m. News 8 will have a crew there ready to count down to the New Year as it arrives in West Michigan.

Earlier in the day, families celebrated “Countdown to Happy Noon Year” at Kent District Library locations and “New Year’s Early Eve” at the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum.

