West Michigan program helps students predict snow days with AI

ROCKFORD — Artificial intelligence now can predict your next snow day. A program at one West Michigan school is putting the technology to the test.

"Humans vs. The Machine" teaches math students about AI through real-world experience. Students in AP Statistics at Rockford High School are testing the likelihood of snow days in their district by comparing the effectiveness of human and AI predictions.

"This is just now entering into their world, and this is going to give them an introduction to what AI is, what AI is capable of, and I think it will get them thinking ... what else can we do with AI and how can we use it in a productive way?" said teacher Tina Shutich.

The contest is a partnership between Rockford Public Schools, the Van Andel Institute for Education, and one local parent's technology skills.

"Kids are always interested in snow days. It's a great opportunity to get a little math in there," said Ben Talsma, learning solutions specialist for the Van Andel Institute.

The program uses two models: a human-based model and an AI-based model.

The human model was crafted by a friend of Talsma's and a former teacher, while the AI-based model comes from Steven Wangler, a software engineer and parent in the Rockford school district. Talsma learned of Wangler's model through local news reporting and reached out to collaborate.

The human model uses a crowdsourced method of statistical analysis to predict the likelihood of snow days based on the averages of four statistics categories.

The AI model, known as Blizzard, uses ChatGPT software to analyze the likelihood of snow days based on weather data and past snow days in the district.

Students and teachers had little prior exposure to AI, but welcomed the opportunity to learn more.

While the district doesn't plan to determine snow days based on the contest, it provides a valuable learning experience for students, many of whom will use AI in their careers. Community members, including parents and former students, have reached out with interest after seeing the initiative on social media, Shutich said.

AI-based snow day prediction models are already in effect in the U.S., with online platforms and applications promoting the technology model. Platforms such as snowdaypredictor.com and willihaveasnowday.com operate with a calculation method based on a relevant ZIP code.

"We even had the discussion of later on, after we get through this season and maybe even during this season, how my students can look at the data that we have and how can we improve upon the model that we're using," Shutich said.

Community reactions range from fear to excitement, comparable to mixed sentiments globally.

"It demonstrates the degree to which we're still exploring and feeling out the ways in which artificial intelligence can enhance our work and our abilities and the ways in which human cognition, human thinking, still is required or necessary," Talsma said.

The program will run through the winter at Rockford High School and provides updates at instagram.com/humansvsthemachinerockford. The Van Andel Institute hopes to expand the initiative, encouraging other schools to test the technology.

