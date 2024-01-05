West Michigan treatment court for veterans sees milestone graduation

From left: Van Buren Chief Judge Kathleen Brickley, Michigan Supreme Court Justice Elizabeth Welch and Allegan County Chief District Court Judge William Baillargeon.

PAW PAW — A specialty court serving veterans in three West Michigan counties celebrated a milestone this holiday season.

The West Michigan Regional Veterans’ Treatment Court — which serves Allegan, Ottawa and Van Buren counties — saw its 50th graduate in December: Marine Corps Veteran Michael Ryan.

A ceremony was held Dec. 21 at the 36th Circuit Court in Paw Paw to mark the occasion. Although the court is housed at Allegan County’s 57th District Court, the ceremony was held in Van Buren County to recognize the county’s recent financial support.

During the ceremony, which is available to watch on YouTube, Ryan spoke about developing a problem with alcohol during his time in the Marines.

Following his discharge in 2018, he continued to use drugs and alcohol, leading to an aggravated assault charge and, eventually, falling asleep in his car while driving drunk, which led to his arrest.

After the arrest, Ryan was referred to the treatment court, which helped him turn his life around.

“Eventually something clicked with me that everything in my past was based on my decisions,” he said. “It wasn’t life out to get me. It wasn’t other people’s mistakes that led me to where I was. I was finally honest with myself, and that’s where it starts.

“Going through the Veterans Treatment Court, I’ve learned a lot of things, I’ve met a lot of people who inspire me to want to be a better person and a lot of great peers that I try to emulate.

“I can honestly say I can look myself in the mirror today and I’m proud of the man I want to be, I’m proud of the man that I am. Today, I want to be alive and I want to live, for myself and for my boys. Thank you to everyone for supporting me through this process and helping me see there are good things to live for.”

A cake celebrating Marine Corps Veteran Michael Ryan, the 50th graduate of the West Michigan Regional Veterans' Treatment Court.

Guests at the ceremony included Supreme Court Justice Elizabeth Welch, who co-presided over the graduation, Medal of Honor recipient James “Doc” McCloughan and State. Rep. Joey Andrews, who presented a tribute to Ryan.

The court was established in 2014 by Allegan County Chief District Court Judge William Baillargeon. He worked with Judge Kathleen Brickley of Van Buren County and Judge Edward Post of Ottawa County to create the regional model, which holds district and circuit court jurisdiction.

Welch honored Baillargeon for his work, presenting a tribute signed by all seven state Supreme Court justices.

“We are grateful we have people like Judge Baillargeon who see a good idea and see it through to make it happen,” Welch said. “Not only has (the court) given a second chance to individuals who have completed the program, but it’s done the same for all their families and friends.”

Veterans’ treatment courts use a hybrid of drug court and mental health court principles to promote sobriety, recovery and stability for veterans and active-duty personnel. The Veterans’ Administration partners to provide care services throughout the program.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: West Michigan treatment court for veterans sees milestone graduation