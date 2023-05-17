West Middle School Snapchat threat deemed 'non-credible'

May 16—TRAVERSE CITY — A Snapchat alleging threats of violence against "WMS" was deemed non-credible by the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office, Lt. Brain Giddis confirmed.

On Monday afternoon, West Middle School parents received an email from lead assistant principal Kristin Stuedemann about the Snapchat in question.

"Although the message references 'WMS', it is not referring to our school, but another school with the same abbreviations," Stuedemann said. "Details in the original message, including a list of staff names, do not align with individuals who work or attend West Middle School."

She then said that the case had been passed on to local law enforcement for further investigation.

According to Giddis, the sheriff's office found the threat was "non-credible" and the "WMS" in question turned out to be located in California.

He said their department passed any information they've collected to the Federal Bureau of Investigations for further investigating.

At the end of her email, Stuedemann encouraged any West Middle School students to talk to any staff member or anonymously report an incident to the OK2SAY tip line (855-565-2729) if they have any suspicions or concerns.