West Mifflin man arrested for allegedly dragging police officer with his car

A West Mifflin man was arrested and placed in the Allegheny County Jail for allegedly dragging a police officer with his car.

West Mifflin police said they were conducting a traffic stop just before 1 p.m. Wednesday on 24-year-old Karl Littlejohn’s vehicle in the area of Route 837. According to the criminal complaint, when an officer told Littlejohn to exit the car, he struck the officer with the car door and put the vehicle in drive, taking off while the officer was in the vehicle.

The officer was pulled along before being thrown to the ground, according to the report. He rolled into the road, causing other vehicles to have to stop to not hit him.

Littlejohn allegedly fled the scene at a high rate of speed. Police said he was found a short time later in Swissvale.

The officer was not seriously injured.

Littlejohn was charged with aggravated assault, escape, fleeing, reckless endangerment, possession, DUI and reckless driving. He was denied bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for the beginning of January.

