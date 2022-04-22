West Mifflin parents outraged after video of student being brutally attacked circulates online

A parent in the West Mifflin School District said her child recorded a video showing a high school student being beaten and punched repeatedly by another student.

The boy’s head was shoved against a porcelain sink and near a toilet.

Just hours after the video was posted to Facebook, parents packed Thursday’s school board meeting.

WATCH the story above to hear reaction from parents and the district’s response.

TRENDING NOW:

Pittsburgh police searching for missing, endangered 15-year-old boy Texas’ oldest death row inmate executed by lethal injection Pittsburgh police investigating after multiple people fall victim to theft scheme VIDEO: North Dakota man indicted on child pornography, sex exploitation of Peters Township girl DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts