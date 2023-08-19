West Mifflin police asking for help identifying person created to ongoing case

West Mifflin police are asking for help identifying this person.

Police say they’re looking to identify the person because of an open and ongoing case. They’re unable to provide any additional information about that investigation.

Anyone who recognizes this person should contact the West Mifflin Borough Police Department at (412) 461 3125 or through an online tip page.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

BIG WINNER: $5 million-winning scratch-off lottery ticket sold locally Fundraising efforts underway for family of tow truck driver hit, killed on Parkway West 17 people indicted for drug trafficking in Pittsburgh’s Northside neighborhoods VIDEO: Preventing tragedies: Gas leak warning signs & safety tips DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts