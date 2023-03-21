West Mifflin police asking for public’s help to find missing woman with dementia, 1-year-old girl

West Mifflin police are asking for your help to find a missing woman with dementia and a 1-year-old girl.

According to police, Barbara English, 76, and Mara Robinson were last seen in the area of Oak Street.

English was last seen wearing a black coat and black pants. She has dark hair with highlights.

Robinson was last seen wearing black pants and a red shirt. She also has a pink blanket with her.

If you see them, please call the West Mifflin Police Department at 412-461-3125 or call 911.

