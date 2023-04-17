West Mifflin police asking for public’s help to find missing runaway teenager

The West Mifflin Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing runaway girl.

Police are searching for 17-year-old Tylor Pitts.

If anyone has information on her whereabouts, they’re asked to call West Mifflin police at (412) 461-3125.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Pittsburgh man charged for allegedly assauling priest at South Side monastery New charges filed against Butler County mechanic, 3 new victims come forward Duquesne University Police Department strikes after nearly 8 months of negotiations VIDEO: As locals celebrate Orthodox Easter in Allegheny County, thoughts remain with war-torn Ukraine DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts