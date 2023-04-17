West Mifflin police asking for public’s help to find missing runaway teenager

WPXI.com News Staff
·1 min read

The West Mifflin Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing runaway girl.

Police are searching for 17-year-old Tylor Pitts.

If anyone has information on her whereabouts, they’re asked to call West Mifflin police at (412) 461-3125.

