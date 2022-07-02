West Mifflin police investigating armed robbery at BP gas station

West Mifflin police are investigating an armed robbery at a BP gas station.

According to police, the robbery happened at the BP station at 4731 Buttermilk Hollow Road at 8:20 p.m. on Friday.

Police said the robber involved in the incident is believed to have robbed a BP station in Pleasant Hills about 30 minutes earlier.

There is no description of the suspect at this time.

Channel 11 has a crew actively working to learn more.

