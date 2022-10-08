West Mifflin police looking to identify man in connection to ongoing case

West Mifflin police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man connected to an open investigation.

According to police, they need help identifying a man seen in surveillance footage.

Because the case is open, police said they cannot release more information at this time but will do so when they are able.

If you have any information relative to these individuals, please contact the West Mifflin Borough Police Department at (412) 461 3125, call your local police department, dial 911 or use West Mifflin police’s tip page.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

SKYLIGHTS 2022: Week 6 high school football scores Police: Man charged with concealment of dead body in Virginia could be in southwestern Pennsylvania Missing 26-year-old woman from Fayette County found dead, 2 men facing charges VIDEO: Residents of Rennerdale remember murdered postal worker on anniversary of his death DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts