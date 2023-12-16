West Mifflin police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

West Mifflin police are searching for a missing teenager.

Jalayia Fant, 15, was last seen Friday at 8 a.m.

Police said Fant got off the school bus and did not go home.

She was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a black Nike coat with a black and white graphic t-shirt. She could be carrying a Nike backpack with a blue and gray tote.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call West Mifflin police at 412-461-3125.

