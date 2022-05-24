West Mifflin police searching for suspect in armed robbery at gas station

West Mifflin police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man they say was involved in an armed robbery at the Speedway Gas station on Kennywood Boulevard.

According to police, the robbery happened around 5:35 p.m. Monday.

The suspect was wearing a dark hoodie, green BDU-style pants, a white mask, blue-latex type gloves and black shoes.

Police said a white SUV might also have been involved in the incident.

If you have any information related to this incident, please call the West Mifflin Police Department at (412) 461 3125 or dial 911.

