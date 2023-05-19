West Mifflin schedules condemnation hearing for old Century III Mall

West Mifflin Borough has scheduled a public hearing on the condemnation of 3075 Clairton Road, the site of the former Century III Mall, on June 14.

The sprawling building caught fire April 11. Investigators believe it was intentionally set.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Arson suspected as cause of fire at Century III Mall

According to West Mifflin Police Chief Greg McCulloch, investigators located evidence of an accelerant near where the fire broke out, causing significant damage.

The public hearing will begin at 4:30 p.m. in the West Mifflin Borough Council Chambers, 1020 Lebanon Rd. West Mifflin.

The purpose of the meeting is to take testimony and findings of fact from the building inspector and any affected property owner as to the dilapidated and or unsafe conditions of the structure. When the hearing concludes, findings will be forwarded to borough council for recommendations and actions.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Eric Fairman: Former teacher, coach sentenced after taking plea deal for sex abuse charges All but 1 North Braddock officer quitting the force after controversial council vote Senior at Aliquippa pleading to attend graduation after being punished for prank VIDEO: Pittsburgh’s acting police chief grilled by City Council DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts