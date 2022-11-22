West Mifflin School District investigating after video shows students allegedly fighting after hours

The West Mifflin School District is investigating after a video surfaced showing allegedly students fighting in the high school wrestling room over the weekend. According to the district, the incident took place when the school was closed.

“They aren’t slap boxing but these are actual punches,” said district parent Leon Harrison.

Harrison shared the video on Facebook, alerting other parents to what he calls an “after hours fight club.”

On WPXI Tonight at 11 p.m., parents demand answers about how the students got into the school.

