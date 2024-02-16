West Milford councilman fondled sleeping man's genitals 'skin to skin', affidavit says

A West Milford councilman is facing a pair of charges after allegedly touching a 20-year-old man's genitals while the man slept earlier this month, according to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by NorthJersey.com Friday afternoon.

Matthew Conlon, 32, was arrested this week after the 20-year-old, whose name was redacted from the affidavit, told police the councilman "sexually violated" him at a friend's house on Feb. 4. He was charged with fourth-degree criminal sexual contact and harassment following a joint investigation by the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit and the West Milford Police Department.

According to the affidavit, Conlon was sitting between the man and his friend while the three watched television on the couch Saturday night into Sunday morning. After the friend fell asleep, the man said he felt Conlon touch his thigh at least twice, after which he pushed his hand away and "made it clear it was unwelcome."

Matthew Conlon

The man eventually fell asleep but woke to the feeling of "skin to skin contact" under his pants and underwear, the affidavit stated. He soon realized it was Conlon's hand and responded by yelling at and striking Conlon, causing the councilman to remove his hand and repeatedly apologize.

The man's friend, whose name was also redacted, told police he had gone to his bedroom but was awoken by the alleged victim screaming at Conlon. The friend said it was "out of character" for him to act this way and that he had not known him to be aggressive or fight anyone since they had been friends, according to the affidavit.

The friend's mother told police she was in the kitchen drinking coffee when the commotion started and saw a "little brawl" when she went to investigate, the affidavit stated. She then drove Conlon home following the alleged incident.

Conlon, the chairman of the Young Republican Federation of New Jersey, is in the middle of a three-year term on the West Milford Township Council that ends in December 2025. He is also a county representative on the Republican State Committee and formerly served on the school Board of Education, where he was the youngest board member in township history.

Conlon's first appearance in Passaic County Superior Court is scheduled for March 1. He faces up to 18 months in prison if found guilty of the sexual contact offense and 30 days for the harassment charge, officials said.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: West Milford NJ councilman groped sleeping friend, affidavit says