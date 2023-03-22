West Milford man charged with arson for firepit that destroyed nearby home

A 45-year-old resident of West Milford's Hewitt section was charged with arson after a brush fire he lit in his backyard spread up the hill, damaging two houses and leaving a third in cinders.

The Lakeside Road resident allegedly attempted to burn wood and debris in a fire pit Saturday but quickly lost control of the blaze, which fully engulfed one of the nearby homes, leading to its collapse, Township Fire Marshal Michael Moscatello said at the time, describing the house as "a total loss."

Firefighters from multiple towns were called to West Milford for a reported housefire near Greenwood Lake on March 18.

Three firefighters were injured during efforts to subdue the flames, including two responders who where taken to Chilton Medical Center, one with complaints of chest pains and the other with an injured knee; and another who was treated at the scene, Moscatello said.

In addition to arson, the man faces charges of criminal mischief, aggravated assault on emergency personnel and a municipal violation for burning debris in an unapproved container, according to police.

He was processed and released on a summons, according to Tuesday's statement.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: West Milford arson: man charged whose firepit spread to nearby homes